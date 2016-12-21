Fire crew called to bin fires in Lillington

A fire crew from Leamington was called out last night after several reports of bin fires.

At 7.11pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s service control received the first of three calls reporting a wheelie bin on fire.

The fire was located at the back of the shops in Crown Way in Lillington.

Then at 7.55pm a further four calls were made to the fire service reporting a second bin fire in the same location as the first fire.

A crew from Leamington was mobilised and dealt with both of the fires.

Warwickshire Police also attended the scene.