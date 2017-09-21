FEATURE: My breathtaking flight over Warwickshire

Our reporter Kirstie Smith was invited to take to the skies in a small aircraft at Wellesbourne Airfield to get a bird’s eye view of Warwickshire. Here’s how she thought the experience went...

Having only ever been in your typical commercial aeroplane I jumped at the chance to get to go in a smaller aircraft to see Warwickshire from above.

Photo taken by Birmingham Press Club.

But by the time it came to getting into the plane at Wellesbourne Airfield, which was a Piper Warrior, I started questioning why on earth I had wanted to do this.

As we lined up on the runway my stomach was stuck on the washing machine setting and the irrational thoughts of our plane crashing were dwarfing my mind.

To my surprise we had a smooth take off but I soon found it hard to stop my stomach lurching into my mouth as we hit air pockets.

Having reached optimum height we could see Warwickshire in all its beauty. There was something so peaceful and captivating about seeing everything from above.

Alex Green, reporter for the Rugby Advertiser with Kirstie Smith, reporter for the Warwick and Leamington Courier.

We could see Stratford, Warwick, Leamington and Gaydon and it was truly amazing.

Looking down on the world had this strange calmness to it, so much so that you completely forget where you are – that is until reality hits you with another air pocket.

Having got so wound up I could hardly believe that I found parts of the flight peaceful.

It was a truly amazing experience and a big thank you goes to the Birmingham Press Club and to Take Flight Aviation for this breathtaking experience.

The Piper Warrior.