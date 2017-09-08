Family rave returns to Leamington next weekend

Award-winning family rave Big Fish Little Fish are excited to be returning to Leamington for a heroes and villains themed rave this month.

It will be held at The Leamington Assembly on Sunday September 17 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Rave DJ Shock C will be DJing to a crowd of around 750 parents and children aged up to to eight.

The rave includes a multi-sensory dance floor, club visuals, bubble machines, huge bouncy balloons, glitter cannons a a parachute dance, helping to create the atmosphere of a real rave.

It also has a licenced bar, play area with tents and tunnels and a safe-space for babies with a ball pool, alongside a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Adults and children can get involved in the fancy dress theme which is heroes & villains.

Big Fish Little Fish has been voted as the best family event at the National Family Arts Festival for the past four years and has been running regularly in London since 2013.

It has also been named in the top ten of Time Out London’s ‘101 Best Things to do with Kids in London list.

For more information and tickets visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk