Everything you need to know about tonight’s Victorian Evening

Warwick’s festive season celebrations will be starting tonight.

Tonight’s popular Victorian Evening marks the start of the Christmas events in the town.

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, Glynis Nixon from St Marys Church and Maggie Garton from Warwick Chamber of Trade.

This year’s Victorian Evening will include Santa’s Grotto, late night shopping, policemen on stilts, fire spinners, a Victorian market, a Victorian Ferris wheel and carol singing.

There will also be a full programme of events taking place on the stage, which is being managed by Touch FM in Market Place outside Shire Hall.

The stage acts which includes a rock choir, St Mary’s choir and the Royal Spa Brass Band will be performing from 5pm to 9pm.

The Christmas lights will be switched on by Father Christmas, the Mayor of Warwick Christine Cross and a representative from National Grid at 7pm.

Christmas Tree Festival 2016

This year the town is set to be even brighter thanks to the installation of new LED light bulbs in the Christmas lights.

Warwick’s Chamber of Trade received a grant of £20,000 from National Grid which has been used to put up new lights on lamp posts and to replace old bulbs with LED ones across the streets.

More than 42,250 new LED light bulbs have been installed across the town.

The ceiling of lights, which was first seen in the town last year, will also be returning.

Also returning tonight will be the Warwick Rotary Club’s ‘Lights of Love’ appeal.

The appeal is a chance for people to submit memories and messages for the people they have lost which are then placed on a Christmas Tree.

Message cards can be added to the tree up until December 23.

The ‘Lights of Love’ will be switched on with the rest of the Christmas lights at 7pm.

During tonight’s Victorian Evening, there will also be the launch of the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s church.

The Christmas tree festival is now in its third year and this year there will be more than 30 trees inside the church, which are individually decorated by members of the community and local businesses.

Visitors at the festival can vote for their favourite tree. At the end of the festival the creators with the most votes will receive a prize.

The Christmas Tree Festival will be running until December 4 and admission tonight costs 50p and any day after will cost £1.

There is free parking all day today in the Warwick District Council off-street car parks including Linen Street, New Street and St Nicholas Park all of which will be open late. On-street parking will still be charged.

The follow streets will be closed between noon and midnight today for Victorian Evening:

Market Place, The Holloway, Old Square, New Street, Swan Street, Northgate Street, Market Street (except for egress from bus station and car park), Brook Street (from Puckering’s Lane to Swan Street).

Tonight’s Victorian Evening will be taking place across the town from 5pm to 9pm.

Here is a programme of events for this evening’s entertainment as listed on the Enjoy Warwick website:

17.00pm - Opening Link with presenters

17.05pm - UV Beats

17.35pm - Pauline Quirke Academy & Quick Interview with presenters

17.50pm - Rock Choir

18.25pm - District 12

19:00pm - Town Crier, Mayor, Santa Claus and Countdown to Lights On!!

19.05pm - St Mary’s Choir

19.30pm - Presenters to announce The Best Dressed Victorian

19.35pm - Royal Spa Centre Panto Cast

19.45pm - Music on stage

20.00pm - Rachel Fisher

20.35pm - Royal Spa Brass Band

21.00pm - End