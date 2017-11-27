Equipment joy for Leamington Mencap centre users after kind donation

People with learning disabilities in the Warwick District are to benefit from new sensory equipment thanks to a generous donation.

Heart of England Mencap customers who use the charity’s respite facility in Valley Road, Leamington are looking forward to the arrival of the new equipment, following a £500 donation from the Leamington Spa Regency Rotary Club.

Heart of England Mencap is a registered charity, which provides a range of services across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, supporting those with learning disabilities.

The charity provides services across Stratford, Shipston, Studley, Warwick, Leamington, Evesham and Malvern.

These services include supported living, residential care, outreach care, short breaks and respite and a range of day activities across the region.

The Rotary Club’s president Sabrina Marnham chose Mencap as one of her chosen charities for the year.

The £500 donation has also been match-funded by Sabrina’s employers – Warwick-based Siemens, who support her charity work – and whose donation takes the total donated to £1,000.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sabrina, the club’s youngest ever president, said she was delighted to be able to help such a wonderful local cause.

She said: “I wanted to fundraise for a local charity where I could actually see the good the money is doing rather than just write a cheque and not see the difference it has made – and Mencap’s Valley Road centre is just that.

“It is amazing to be able to come here and meet the wonderful people the money will benefit – it really is a fantastic place doing such brilliant work for local people with learning disabilities.”

Valley Road team leader Anisha Rai, said the £1,000 would make such a huge difference to the lives of the customers.

She said: “Any amount of money we receive makes a massive difference for our customers, so to have been given £1,000 by Leamington Spa Regency Rotary and Siemens Warwick Charity Committee is truly wonderful.

“The money will be used to buy wonderful new sensory equipment, which really makes a difference to the lives of our customers.”

Cath Errington, Heart of England Mencap’s Fundraising Manager added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Sabrina for choosing Heart of England Mencap as one of her chosen charities - We are truly grateful.”