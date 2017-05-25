Entries for Leamington Business Awards now open

Entries for the 2017 Leamington Business Awards are now officially open.

The awards, which are sponsored by The Box Factory, celebrate the work done by local businesses in the town.

This year will be the fourth year the awards have run and there will be ten categories to enter. For the first time, the awards will also feature a dedicated non-profit and employer of the year categories. The awards for Independent Business of the Year, Outstanding Achievement, Young Businessperson and New Business of the Year will be returning.

The event will also raise money for Helping Hands and Love Leamington.

Neil Price, managing director of The Box Factory, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Leamington Business Awards. Entering awards is a great way for businesses to celebrate their achievements and we hope the scheme will be inundated with entries in recognition of the fantastic business community we have here in Leamington.”

The awards will be open for public voting in the summer, before being judged by a panel of local and business experts. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Royal Pump Rooms on November 10.

The Leamington Business Awards was originally set up by photographer Karen Massey and is now organised on behalf of the town by Harrison Beale & Owen Chartered Accountants and Financial Advisers.

Mark Ashfield, managing director at Harrison Beale & Owen Chartered Accountants and Financial Advisers, said: “We are delighted with the support and enthusiasm already shown by local businesses for the 2017 Leamington Business Awards.

“We wish all entrants the best of luck with their submissions and look forward to a wonderful evening of celebrations in November.”

The awards are open to all businesses based in Leamington.

To enter, visit www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk