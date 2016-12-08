Enjoy Stories with Santa at Warwick Castle

Young visitors to Warwick Castle can settle in for all new stories with Santa included in the price of entry over the Christmas period.

This heart warming festive attraction takes Children on a magical twenty-minute journey through three fully immersive and interactive Christmas themed areas.

First stop is the Music Room for a jolly sing song of Christmas carols with Mrs Claus. Children can then help the Elves as they prepare for the big day in the Workshop room before joining Santa for a joyous seasonal tale in the Library.

For more information about events at Warwick Castle over Christmas visit https://www.warwick-castle.com/