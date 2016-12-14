Emscote School pupils will donate Christmas Tree prize money to good causes

Kind hearted pupils at Emscote Infant School in Warwick have shown true Christmas spirit by choosing to donate money they won to good causes.

The Oak class, made up of children aged from five to seven from years 1 and 2 at the school, won first prize in the Young Person’s category at the St Mary’s church Christmas tree festival.

And when they told their teacher Vicky Madagan what they wanted to do with the £50 prize she said she was overwhelmed with pride.

Mrs Madagan said: “I was expecting them to ask for sweets or a little party for Christmas.

“But then one of the children suggested they could give the money to homeless people and another said we should give it to help poorly children.

“We decided we would have a vote as to which good cause the money would go to but then thought it would be nicer to split it between the three we suggested.

“I was so proud that it made me cry - what lovely children.”

The money will be split three ways for charities including the Myton Hospices.

The fourth Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s church attracted about 4,000 people to the church from November 24 to December 4.

About 2,500 votes were cast and Warwickshire Women’s Institute won first prize in the Businesses and Organisations category.

The runners up in this category were The Myton Hospices and Warwickshire Music.

The runners up in the Children’s category were Ridgeway School and Warwickshire Young Carers.

More than £3,500 was raised for the church during the festival with the Pop Up café and its volunteers and cake makers raising more than £700 - Rita Ray, Ann Mew and Denise Godfrey raising another £700 and the Friends of St Mary’s, who served mulled wine and mince pies on two occasions, raised more than £900.

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, vicar of St Mary’s church, said: “The festival was a tremendous success and it was a joy to have all those trees and visitors at the church over the ten-day period.”