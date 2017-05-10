Elite cycle race less than a month away

A race featuring the world’s best female cyclists is less than a month away from coming to Warwickshire.

With not long to go until Stage Three of the Women’s Tour comes to Warwickshire on Friday June 9, Warwick District Council’s events team has organised several events to keep spectators entertained on the day.

Stage Three's route

Kenilworth will host the first sprint section as it did last year, with the cyclists scheduled to race past Jubilee House and along Warwick Road at around 11am.

Before the cyclists arrive, spectators can visit a market in Abbey End and enjoy street entertainment.

There will be a carnival atmosphere in the build up to the race finish on the Parade in Leamington with music, street entertainment, a market and a netball passing challenge from Wasps netball.

And around 30 children will take part in a fun race on special ‘Strider’ bikes, designed for young children to scoot along on, just before the racers arrive in Leamington into the town at the stage’s finish.

Karen Wood, director at Strider, said the race was great for children in the county.

She added: “It’s fantastic exposure for cycling, and it brings an opportunity to inspire young children.

“They’ll go out and see it and then talk about it with their friends.

“But it’s not just cycling - they might go on to try different sports as well.”

Cllr Noel Butler, the council’s portfolio holder for business said: “We are delighted to once again welcome this exciting international event to our district and very much hope that local people will turn out along the route to give the competitors the welcome and support they deserve.”

Stage Three of the race is just under 94 miles long, and features two sprint sections and tough climbs.

After starting in Atherstone, riders will race through Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Guys Cliffe, Warwick, Moreton Morrell, Wellesbourne, Kineton, Fenny Compton, Ladbroke, Southam and Radford Semele before finishing outside the Town Hall in Leamington.

This is the second year in a row the tour has come to Warwickshire after a successful visit last year.

It is estimated 75,000 people watched the race last year, with many of those visiting from outside the county.