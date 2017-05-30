Election 2017: Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will visit Leamington today

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will be on the election campaign trail in Leamington today.

She will arrive aboard Labour’s ‘Battle Bus’ and will be making a stop outisde the town hall to join up with the party’s candidate for Warwick & Leamington, Matt Western,

A teen mother turned Labour MP and the candidate for Ashton-under-Lyne, Mrs Rayner has spoken out against ‘undelivered promises’ by the Conservative Government for free childcare and promised her party will invest in this area to benefit an additional 1.3 million children and their families.

She has said: “This matters because the gap between the end of maternity leave and when children start full-time school is a big factor holding women back at work.

“No longer will parents be trapped in unemployment or under-employment because they can’t afford childcare while they’re at work.”

Mrs Rayner will arrive in from 2.30pm to be at the town hall for 2.50pm.