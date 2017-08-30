Eight-year-old Kenilworth schoolgirl starts her own tie-dye clothes business

An enterprising eight-year-old Kenilworth schoolgirl has set up her own business selling tie-dye clothes online.

Isabella ‘Izzy’ Emmerson, who attends St Augustine’s, started tie-dying fabric samples at her home in Malthouse Lane earlier this summer.

Izzy (front row, left), with her brother Bobby (front row, right) and cousins Scott (back row, left) and Daniel (back row, right) modelling her designs

After that, she wanted to try the technique out on T-shirts so she could wear them.

Once she got the hang of it, Izzy with the help of her mother Deborah decided to sell what she made.

They called the business ‘Izzy Whizzy Flower Power’ and set up a Facebook and Instagram page so people could view her creations and place orders.

After building a steady following, Deborah said orders have kept her and Izzy very busy over the summer.

Izzy with her dog Alfie wearing a tie-dye bandanna

Although many orders have come from nearby, some clothes have been sent all round the UK. One order came from as far away as the USA.

Deborah praised her daughter’s entrepreneurial instincts.

She said: “We feel this is such an achievement for her at such a young age. She is so creative and comes up with new designs and techniques all the time.

“We have been flat out all summer - our utility room at home has become our tie dye factory.”

Izzy creates tie-dye clothes for children, adults, and even pets.

She creates different tie-dye patterns all sorts of colours on clothes such as T-shirts, vests, leggings, and bandannas for dogs.

Izzy will have her own stall at the upcoming Fiesta event in Abbey Fields for Kenilworth Arts Festival on Sunday September 27.

