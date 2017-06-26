Drop-in sessions about planned A46 ‘link road’ at Stoneleigh junction announced

Drop-in sessions to help answer questions about improvements to the Stoneleigh junction as part of the planned A46 ‘link road’ have been announced.

Warwickshire County Council will be hosting drop-in sessions at Kenilworth Library in Smalley Place on Tuesday July 4 and Wednesday July 5 from 9am to 5pm, and at Stoneleigh Village Hall on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There will also be sessions in Coventry, specifically St Martin’s Church in Green Lane on Monday July 3 and Saturday July 8 from 10am to 5pm.

The work on the Stoneleigh junction is Phase One of the link road, and will see a new gyratory, a new roundabout on the west side of Stoneleigh Road, and a bridge between Dalehouse Lane and Stoneleigh Road built all to help ease congestion.

This phase should be finished by the end of 2019.

Engineers will be present at each event to help answer any questions.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and the environment, said: “The Stoneleigh junction was constructed a long time ago and is no longer sufficient to meet the needs of modern traffic flow.

“Traffic levels have changed considerably since its first construction and this is all too evident in the amount of congestion that regularly builds around the Stoneleigh Road and Dalehouse Lane during rush hour.

“These improvements will be massive in terms of overall traffic flow and easing the current levels of congestion and will see the Stoneleigh junction fit for the challenges of the future.

“I would urge any residents likely impacted by the improvement works at Stoneleigh junction to visit their nearest information event to find out more.”

Phase Two will aim to improve links to Warwick University by building a new road linking the A46 at Stoneleigh with Westwood Heath via the A429 Kenilworth Road.

And Phase Three would link Phase Two’s Road either with the A45 of the A452 to help connect to Solihull.

Jonathan Browning, chairman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “It is imperative that we continue to plan ahead to ensure that we are delivering the infrastructure which will allow our economy to carry on growing.

“We have already done that at key points across our area and this funding will allow the development of detailed plans for a second phase of improvement of the road system in and around the University of Warwick, and hopefully convince Government of the case for further considerable investment.”