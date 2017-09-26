Drivers warned about inconsiderate parking outside Whitnash schools

Police in Whitnash are currently tacking inconsiderate parking outside of schools in the area.

Members of the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have issued fixed penalty notices resulting in drivers receiving £30 fines, where they have caused unnecessary obstruction of the highway when a mobility scooter, or a double buggy cannot get passed resulting in them having to go on the road.

They have also had issues where drivers have mounted the pavements and had near misses with the school children.

PCSO Sample from the Whitnash SNT said: “There is no excuse to park inconsiderately around schools.

“Drivers need to think about the safety of the children.

“We have tried over and over again to educate drivers about their parking around schools.

“We have also arranged for the local Pubs to agree to let parents use their car parks.

“The Plough and Harrow along with the Hod Carrier are more than happy for parents to use their car parks while dropping off or collecting their children.

“The team will be issuing more tickets where they feel it necessary when they find vehicles blocking the pavements.”