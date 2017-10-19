Drains in Leyes Lane cleared after flooding

The drains in a section of Leyes Lane in Kenilworth have been cleared after flooding yesterday (Thursday October 19).

The junction of Leyes Lane and Keeling Road had standing water over the surface after a period of heavy rain.

Warwickshire County Council visited the site last night to clear the drains after it appeared burst manhole covers may have been the source of the flooding.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are aware of the problems with flooding on Leyes Lane in Kenilworth and have been out to visit the site.

“As a solution we arranged for the drainage system to be jetted last night. The system is now clear and running.”

The flooding follows the recent installation of new speed humps along the road by Warwickshire County Council at a cost of £85,000.

Work was also done at Keeling Road and Ilam Park to install two ‘raised junctions’.