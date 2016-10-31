Double celebration staged at Warwick Castle

There were two reasons to celebrate at Warwick Castle when the Talent and People Alliance, an HR networking group founded in 1978, was relaunched and SVB Solutions, a local recruitment and HR consultancy, celebrated its 21st anniversary.

SVB Solutions sponsored the event for what was originally called South Warwickshire Personnel and Training Group and is now the Talent and People Alliance.

It is a networking forum for in-house talent and people professionals in Warwickshire and Coventry to exchange ideas and best practice and also listen to topical speakers.

There was lots of lively discussions about subjects such as family rights, flexible working and challenges faced in implementing the Equality Act 2010.

The speaker Derek Eccleston, one of the original members, now presents nationally on Employment Law and he shared his views on possible implications of Brexit.

Sue Bradnock, who lives in Warwick, founded SVB Solutions in 1995 after a successful career in human resources. SVB Solutions provides professional support to companies of varying sizes on every aspect of HR and recruitment across a diverse range of sectors.

Contact Sue at sue@svbsolutions.co.uk or call 07771 686077. For more details about the Talent and People Alliance email talentandpeoplealliance@gmail.com or call Katy McMinn on 07980 562292