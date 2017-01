A children’s hospital in Sierra Leone will benefit from donations made by audience members at the Royal Spa Centre’s Christmas pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Almost £6,500 was given to the One World Link project to go towards a modern electronic database at the hospital in Bo.

Margaret Lemoh, the wife of hospital founder Dr Nuli Lemoh, will give at talk at One World Link’s AGM at the Royal Pump Room on February 4 from 2pm.

Everyone is welcome.