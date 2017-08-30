Dog nearly dies after being left in hot van overnight in Leamington

A dog nearly died after being left in a hot van overnight in Leamington.

Members of the Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team were called out to High Street on Sunday (August 27) at around 10am after the police were alerted to the dog in the van by a member of the public.

PCSO Sample and PCSO Saville attended the scene outside the Academy School of Dance.

When they arrived the dog was lying in the foot well and was not moving.

No windows had been left open and there was no water for the dog.

By the time the officers got to the scene, the temperature outside was around 27 degrees.

The RSPCA said that if the officers had not removed the dog from the vehicle it would have died.

After getting the dog out of the van the officers and the member of the public tried to give the dog some food and water, which it refused, so they contacted RSPCA who gave them advice and also came out very quickly.