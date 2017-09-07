Dog-lover from Kenilworth Dogs Trust taking on Great North Run

A dog-lover who works at Kenilworth Dogs Trust will be raising money for the charity when she takes on the Great North Run this Sunday (September 10).

Helen Barlow will be running the half marathon with her husband Larrie, and the run falls on the same day as their wedding anniversary.

They are aiming to raise at least £600 for Dogs Trust.

Helen said: “Working at the rehoming centre I see just how much the dogs need us whilst they wait to be adopted.

“Larrie and I have pushed through our pain barriers to be able to to run the distance and we can’t wait to be on the start line.”

