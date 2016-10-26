Do you know these men: CCTV video of vandalism to car in Leamington

Police have released a CCTV video of vandalism being carried out on a car in Leamington.

A red Ford KA had a wing mirror damaged in the car park just off Bedford Street on Saturday October 1 at about 8.20pm.

A group of three men were seen in the car park around the time and officers would like to identify and speak to these individuals as it is believed they may have important information.

Anyone who recognises the individuals in the footage, or remembers seeing suspicious behaviour in the car park is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 99 of 2 October.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, via 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org