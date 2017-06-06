Disney-themed scarecrows set to appear all over Kenilworth

Disney-themed scarecrows will be appearing all over Kenilworth next week as the Thorns Community Infant School PTA scarecrow trail returns for a fourth year.

Running from Saturday June 10 until Sunday June 18, there will be over 30 scarecrows made by families and Kenilworth organisations displayed around the townh for participants to find using their trail map.

Participants will also be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow, with the winner set to receive a prize.

This year’s Disney theme celebrates the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

Helen Roberts of the PTA said: “We hope to attract a record number of families to take part in this years trail. It’s a really fun, family event and encourages people to explore our local community.”

Trail maps will be on sale for £2 at five shops around town from Thursday June 8, although these have yet to be confirmed.