Disney Frozen socks recalled over cancer fears

A line of Disney Frozen socks have been recalled by their manufacturer due to concerns that it may contain a cancer-causing chemical.

Fashion manufacturer Lindex say that they have discovered that the Disney Frozen 3-pack socks - the ones with the Anna motif - do not meet safety requirements.

The socks - with article number 833 7410285 5170 1611 - contain a substance that is on the Lindex list of restricted chemicals.

The chemical in question breaks down to substances that are suspected to be carcinogenic.

The company say that the problem has only been found in one batch of the product but “to be on the safe side” are encouraging all customers who have received or bought these socks to return them for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Lindex customer service e-mail:

customerservice-se@lindex.com or telephone: +44 2030050009.