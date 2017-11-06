Details of remembrance events in Kenilworth announced

The details of remembrance events to be held in Kenilworth this weekend have been announced.

On Saturday November 11, Armistice Day, a two-minute silence will be held at the war memorial in Abbey End at 11am.

And on Sunday November 12, Remembrance Sunday, a service of remembrance will also take place at the war memorial from 10.45am.

This year, around 45 poppy wreaths from various groups and organisations will be laid next to the memorial.

During the service, the chairman of the Kenilworth branch of the Royal British Legion, Cllr George Illingworth, will read out the names of those from the town who died in 1917 during the First World War.

Cllr Illingworth said 1917 was a particularly deadly year for soldiers who lived in Kenilworth.

He added: "When you read out the names of where they lived, it really means something."

And referring to the high number of wreaths being laid once again this year, he said: "I'm proud of the town and its organisations that help create a sense of community spirit in Kenilworth.

"The goodwill is tremendous in the town."

Before the service on Sunday, a parade will take place from 10.15am, starting at The Copper House Club in Albion Street. Everyone is welcome to follow the march.

Road closures will be in place to allow the parade to march safely:

Forest Road (junction with Abbey End & Borrowell Lane) - 8am to noon

Abbey End (junction with the Island & Forest Road) - 8am to noon

Southbank Road (junction with Abbey Hill & Station Road) - 8am to noon

The following rolling road closures will also be in place in conjunction with the parade starting, and will reopen once the parade passes:

Park Road (junction with School Lane/The Close & Stoneleigh Road)

Albion Street (junction with Park Road & Spring Lane)

Upper Rosemary Hill (junction with Albion Street & Rosemary Hill)

Station Road (junction with Warwick Road & Southbank Road)