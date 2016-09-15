Decision on Abbey Fields cycle path coming soon

The possibility of a new cycle path through Abbey Fields is in the balance as talks are underway to see if the idea is feasible.

Officers at Warwick District Council are discussing whether the path is a worthwhile way to spend taxpayers’ money - although the path would not be completely funded by the council.

The path, which would link the cycle route on the east and west sides of the fields if installed, still generates heated opinions.

A meeting held on Wednesday September 7 with many interested parties resulted in a ‘strong exchange of views’, according to Warwickshire county councillor for Abbey, John Whitehouse.

He said: “It’s taken us a while to get to where we are, and it’s fair to say this subject still continues to divide opinion.

“It was felt by everybody that the work on the path had developed to the extent that it was now up to Warwick District Council to decide whether it wants to proceed with the project.

“We agreed that no further work would be done until the council make a formal decision.”

Cllr Dave Shilton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Warwick District Council, said: “We will discuss with officers the affordability of the cycle path. If it’s decided it’s not feasible, it won’t go to executive at all.”

Should officers decide the plan is acceptable and the district council approve it formally, the path would still need to find funding from other sources.

A draft study yet to be published proposed that the best route through the fields is from the end of the cycle route under Bridge Street, along the north side of Finham Brook before crossing on a new bridge near the swimming pool and continuing west to meet Castle Road.