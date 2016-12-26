David and Susan the kindest people in Britain

Men named David and women named Susan are the kindest people in Britain, according to new study.

Experts polling 2,000 adults have revealed the names most associated with kindness and good will, and found those bearing the monikers John, Michael and James are compassionate and kind-hearted.

While those named Sarah, Ann and Margaret are also considered nice and caring by their friends and family.

Other men likely to be thoughtful and kind are called Paul, Peter, Mark and Christopher.

And women most likely to lend a sympathetic ear to friends are named Christine, Linda, Elizabeth and Emma.

Always asking how you are, saying thank you and remembering special dates are key signs of kindness in an individual.

While 14 per cent of Brits think kindness is demonstrated by helping an elderly neighbour and 33 per cent expect kindness to be shown in a charitable way, either by donating cash or unwanted possessions.

David Robinson, branch manager for Skipton Building Society, which commissioned the study, said: “There certainly seem to be some people in Britain who are considered kinder than others, and I’m glad to see my name David at the top of the list alongside Susan.

“Kindness can be shown in a number of different ways, but a key factor is showing support and help to others who need it - whether these people are friends, family members or those living in the wider community.

“It seems the general consensus is that those of us named David and Susan make slightly more of a difference to other people’s lives, as perhaps we are more generous with our affections and thought for others.”

Researchers quizzed respondents to find the tell-tale signs of why some are kinder than others.

They have revealed the top 20 signs of kindness - which includes regularly phoning friends and family for chats, and buying thoughtful gifts for key events in the year.

Listening to you whenever you need a shoulder, telling the truth no matter watch and lending money if needed all feature highly on the list.

A person is also considered kind if they are generous with affection and give lots of amazing hugs.

Sharing compliments, saying the magic words “I love you” and putting themselves last also signify that someone has a good heart.

While those named David and Susan are also more likely to know when to say the right thing, will always put others before themselves and are likely to look out for their own parents to make sure they are okay.

Passing on unwanted items to charity shops, regularly recycling and being happy to lend money when needed are also signs of kindness.

When it comes to family members, Mum is the kindest of all according to 31 per cent of people, followed by sisters who take 10 per cent of the votes and Dad who takes seven per cent.

The average person claims to be on the receiving end of seven acts of kindness each week, and has four particularly kind friends and four caring family members.

Nine out of 10 respondents believe they are kind themselves, although a third of people do think those who are particularly kind simply have more time on their hands, and 19 per cent think compassion is something you are born with.

In order to TRY and be kind, 12 per cent of those polled volunteer regularly, and 11 per cent help out in the local community.

David Robinson, branch manager for Skipton Building Society continued: As a kind individual I’m delighted to work for an employer that actively encourages you to spread kindness.

“As a proud mutual, Skipton believes in supporting and helping the communities in which we operate, and together this year we have so far raise over £104,000 for charities across the UK, as part of this I have undertaken two charity cycle rides covering over 220 km, raising money that helps to makes a real difference.”

“However, it’s not just about raising money that’s important, but giving up our own time to help others and that’s why at Skipton we are given the opportunity to take two days a year to volunteer for causes close to our hearts”.

TOP 10 KINDEST MEN

1. David

2. John

3. Michael

4. James

5. Paul

6. Peter

7. Mark

8. Christopher

9. Andrew

10. Robert

TOP 10 KINDEST WOMEN

1. Susan

2. Sarah

3. Ann

4. Margaret

5. Christine

6. Linda

7. Elizabeth

8. Emma

9. Carol

10. Helen

TOP 20 SIGNS OF KINDNESS

1. Always asks how you are

2. Always says ‘thank you’

3. Remembers special dates

4. Regularly phones for chats

5. Buys thoughtful gifts for Christmas and Birthdays

6. Listens to you whenever you need a shoulder

7. Tells you the truth, no matter what

8. Would lend you money if you needed it

9. Gives amazing hugs just when you need them

10. Generous with affection

11. Always puts others before themselves

12. Gives good compliments

13. Passes on old or unwanted items to charity shops

14. Regularly recycles

15. Buys you random little presents to keep you happy

16. Encourages you to pursue your goals

17. Puts themselves last

18. Always knows the right thing to say

19. Looks out for their own parents

20. Always tells you they love you