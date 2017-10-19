Data shows almost 25 per cent rise in number of reported crimes in Warwickshire over 12-month period

Recorded crimes increased in number by almost 25 per cent in Warwickshire over a 12-month period annual statistics show.

The data published by the Office for National Statistics shows that 39,638 crimes were recorded across the county between June 2016 and the same month this year.

In the same period between 2015 and 2016 there were 31,966 crimes logged - a rise of 7,762.

The two most common crimes reported were thefts, of which 17,742 incidents were recorded, and violence against the person, of which there were 11,502 cases.

These figures showed a rise of 21 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Nationally, forces registered 5.2 million offences in the year to the end of June, which was up by 13 per cent on the previous 12 months.

The number of violence against the person crimes logged by police went up by a fifth, or 19 per cent, to 1.2 million.

Statistician John Flatley, of the Office for National Statistics, said: “Today’s figures suggest that the police are dealing with a growing volume of crime.

“While improvements made by police forces in recording crime are still a factor in the increase, we judge that there have been genuine increases in crime – particularly in some of the low incidence but more harmful categories.”

“Police figures cannot provide a good measure of all crime in society, since we know that a large volume of it never comes to their attention. The recent increases in recorded crime need to be seen in the context of the overall decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.”

“The Survey remains our best guide to long-term trends for crime as experienced by the population in general.”

Warwickshire Police have been approached for a comment on the data.