Cyclists will soldier on in Leamington to Weston-Super-Mare charity ride

Cyclists will ‘soldier on’ for a good cause when they ride from Leamington to Weston Super Mare this month.

Former infantryman Trevor Gibbs, 55 - and five other riders including his daughter Frankie, 19, his colleague Ryan Smith, and their friends Lee Stevens, Fran Hackett and Michelle Paget - will be covering the 124-mile distance in just one day on June 24 to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Mr Gibbs and Mr Smith are both team leaders in the workshops at Warwickshire College and they will be taking on the challenge for their former colleague and close friend David Burnett, who is battling prostate cancer.

Mr Gibbs said: “Not only is this for a good cause but it’s also something we can do for David. These things give people a bit of hope and it’s also to let them know there are other people out there thinking about them.”

Mr Gibbs served in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers for nine years and is a keen cyclist who has completed several long distance rides for different charities.

He has cycled from the UK and across France, Belgium and Holland and from Northern to Southern Spain for the Myton Hospices among other challenges.

Mr Gibbs will be the oldest member of the team for this challenge but has no concerns about keeping up with the rest of them.

He said: “‘Age doesn’t weary us we just keep going’ - that’s an old solider’s saying for you.”

Mr Gibbs has thanked Murley Hyundai in Warwick for supporting the team’s effort and providing a support van and crew for the challenge and also the Engineering and Employment Federation (EEF) for sponsoring the cycle.

The find out more about David Burnett’s story or to sponsor the cyclists go online.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RyanandTrev

*** David Burnett, 63, of Coventry, was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013.

He underwent radiotherapy and in November that year was told that the cancer was no longer evident in his body.

But in November 2016 he was told his cancer had returned and he has to undergo chemotherapy to prolong his life.

Prostate Cancer UK fights to help more men survive prostate cancer and enjoy a better life. *****