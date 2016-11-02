Cyclists attacked by gang of three on Kenilworth Greenway

A gang of three men attacked two university academics who were cycling along the Kenilworth Greenway, robbing one of them of his bag.

Both attacks happened at separate times during the evening of Friday October 28 just before the bridge over Coventry Road in Kenilworth, close to the intersection of the Greenway and the Warwick University cycle path.

The fork in the path close to where the attacks took place

Mathematics professor at Warwick University Prof Ariel Pacetti was attacked first at around 6pm, but was able to get away from his attackers, and said he had a ‘lucky escape.’

His colleague, Dr Stefan Adams, was not so lucky.

As he approached the bridge at around 6.45pm, one of the men knocked Dr Adams off his bike by punching him.

He was hit again while on the ground and had his bag and folder stolen. His injuries were not serious.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 341 of Saturday October 29.