Cyclist suffers ‘potentially serious’ head and facial injuries after crash with van in Kenilworth

A male cyclist has suffered ‘potentially serious’ head and facial injuries after being involved in a crash with a van yesterday evening (Wednesday June 14).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene at the junction of High Street and Bridge Street at 6.30pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a helicopter from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent, which landed in Abbey Fields.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Initial calls suggested that the cyclist had been left unconscious in the middle of the road after the collision.

“Ambulance staff arrived on scene 6 minutes after the 999 call and found the middle aged man in a semi-conscious state.

“The man, who was not wearing a cycle helmet, was suffering from potentially serious head and facial injuries.

“Given his condition, the doctor decided to anaesthetise him at the scene before he was taken on blue lights by land ambulance to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the doctor travelled with the ambulance crew.

“There were no other injuries.”