Customers rally round after burglary at Leamington cafe

Friends of a Leamington cafe manager have rallied round after the takings were stolen from the business in a burglary.

Mashed Swedes Cafe, a family- run business in Russell Street, was broken into recently and its taking from a busy weekend were stolen from its till and safe in an early morning break-in.

What makes the incident even more unfortunate is that cash would not normally be left in the premises overnight .

But Sophie Eades and her brother Tom , who co-manage the cafe, have built up a loyal and appreciative customer base over the years and people have since made donations to a GoFundMe online appeal page to try and help them recoup some of the losses.

The page was set up by Sophie’s friend Kate Livingston, who said: “Sophie, Tom, and the Eades family, and the rest of the staff always work very very hard to ensure that good, hearty and wholesome food is served with a smile.

“They have even developed a scheme, Pending Meals, for local homeless people to be able to have a hot meal.

“This was featured in the Leamington Courier, so it’s no secret that they are incredibly altruistic.

“Personally knowing the Eades family for a number of years (and now also working with them, regularly using their outside catering for our events) it is utterly horrible to think that an independent family business that works so hard, and gives so much has been targeted in such a shameless way.

“The funds we hope to raise for Mashed Swedes will cover the cost of the repairs to the door, a replacement safe and cover some of the loss of the money.

“While Sophie and the team do have insurance, this will in no way cover all their costs.

“The team are truly lovely people and do not deserve this, and any contributions will be gratefully received.”

The page has raised £750 towards its £1,500 goal.

Sophie and Tom’s mother Susan, whom they took over the running of the cafe from in 2011, has commented on the GoFundMe page saying : “Such generosity, already half the target sum in only five days.

“It will feel like we were never burgled.”

For for information visit www.gofundme.com and search for ‘Leamington helps Mashed Swedes’.