Cubbington is officially a good school according to Ofsted inspectors

Cubbington CofE School is celebrating after receiving a very positive Ofsted report from inspectors.

Having been told it required improvement in its previous report two years ago, the school is now officially considered to be “good” by Ofsted inspectors.

Juliet Jones, the school’s headteacher, said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection of our school.

“The inspectors judged that we are now good in all areas and that the work we do to promote children’s personal development and welfare is outstanding.”