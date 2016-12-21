Cubbington company’s Christmas jumper day raises money for Salvation Army project

Staff from leading groundworks and civil engineering specialist O’Brien Contractors have

shown their support for some of Leamington’s most vulnerable people by raising money and donating Christmas gift packs during their Christmas Jumper Day.

Part of the Salvation Army in Leamington Spa, the Way Ahead Project provides a Christmas meal and all year support for people who are homeless, having difficulty overcoming alcohol or drug addiction or struggling with mental health.

Peter O’Brien, managing director for O’Brien Contractors, said: “I’m very proud of the team for being supportive of these events that raise money for good causes.

The Way Ahead Project provides fantastic support, helping some of the most vulnerable people in our local community turn their lives around.”

Since 2013, O’Brien Contractors, which is based in Church Lane, Cubbington, has backed a number of good causes both based in and around Leamington and nationally to the tune of £48,000 through sponsorship or organised events, These have included Help for Heroes, British Blind Sport, ILEAP, The Alzheimer’s Society, The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Cancer Research and The British Heart Foundation.

Mr o’Brien added: “Next year, we have ambitions plans to raise a whole lot more through organised events and I’m pleased to announce one of the charities we will get behind is Zoë’s Place, a baby hospice in Coventry.”

The Christmas Jumper Day raised just over £150 and 22 gift boxes were donated.

If you would like to donate to the Way Ahead Project, visit www.justgiving.com/Wayaheadproject