Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucy Rose performing in Leamington for homecoming gig

Singer-songwriter Lucy Rose will be performing in-store at Head Records at the Royal Priors in Leamington on Saturday.

The Leamington singer has enjoyed national critical acclaim and will be returning to her hometown to play an acoustic set for fans from 1pm, featuring tracks from her new album, Something’s Changing, that comes out this Friday. Head Records team leader Molly Clayton said: “Everyone is getting excited for her visit and we’re expecting the event to prove really popular.

“After this she’ll be jetting around the world, performing for fans on a tour to promote her new album so this is a great chance to see her in person.”

There will also be a meet and greet, giving fans the opportunity to talk the singer-songwriter and get items signed.