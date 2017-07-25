Criminal behaviour order issued to Leamington man persistently begging in Warwick

Have your say

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) has been issued to a Leamington man following persistent begging in Warwick.

Mark Anthony Miller, 48, of no fixed abode, received the order at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 July).

The order will last for two years and prevents him from entering Warwick town centre.

It also prevents him from sitting on the pavement in Warwick town centre and placing items in front of him (including, but not limited to, a plastic cup, hat or newspaper) so that it is believed that he is begging.

If he breaches the order, which runs until January 2019, he could be arrested.