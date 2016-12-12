Warnings to drivers over ‘gold ring’ scam

Police are warning motorists to be wary if they are flagged down by the passengers of a vehicle which has reportedly run out of fuel.

Over the past few months, a number of incidents have been reported to Warwickshire Police where motorists have been stopped and asked for money.

It is thought the group typically flag down passing motorists on motorway sliproads, tell them a hard-luck story and then explain their car is out of petrol.

The offender will then ask the motorist for cash, but will hand them over a gold ring, believed to be fake, as a means of security until they can pay the victim back.

The victims are also given business cards which include fake contact details, so they have no means of getting in contact with the offenders.

PC Chris Bradley who is currently seconded to CMPG said: “If motorists do find themselves in this situation, they should contact the police immediately, and also try to obtain the registration number of the vehicle the offenders are using.

“We have recently made three arrests in relation to an incident of this nature, but we believe this is part of a nationwide scheme with a number of perpetrators involved.

“While I do not want discourage anyone for helping someone in need, please be vigilant.”

If you have been a victim of this offence or have any further information that could help police with their enquiries, please call PC Chris Bradley or PC John Martin at West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.