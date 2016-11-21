Burglars steal cash from Myton Hospices charity shop in Warwick

Burglars have stolen around £450 in cash from Myton Hospices in Brook Street, Warwick, police have confirmed.

The burglars are thought to have gained entry to the property through a rear door between 9pm on Tuesday November 15 and 8.30am on Wednesday November 16.

They forced open a safe and took the cash before leaving, damaging various items in the process.

Gary Bradbury, Retail Operations Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Our shops provide an invaluable source of income for the charity, helping us raise the vital funds we need to continue caring for patients and their loved ones across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Due to this incident, the shop was unable to open until 10.30am on the Wednesday and has caused a lot of distress for staff and volunteers.

“We will continue to support the police in their investigation and will be taking measures to ensure a similar situation does not occur again in the future.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 74 of Wednesday November 16.