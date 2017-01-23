Attempted burglaries at garages in Cubbington

Attempts have been made to break in to garages in Cubbington, police have said.

The area’s Safer Neighbourhood Team has reported that the attempts were made in Stonehouse Close in recent days.

Officers are advising residents to have alarms and hgh quality padlocks on their garages.

They have said: “A simple PIR alarm can be fixed to the internal wall of your garage which will face your internal garage door.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident contact Police on 101, quoting the incident number 0124.