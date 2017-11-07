Armed robbers steal cash boxes from security guards at Tesco Express in Kenilworth

Armed robbers have stolen cash boxes from security guards who were delivering them to a Tesco Express in Kenilworth just before lunchtime today (Tuesday November 7).

The incident happened around 11.30am when three offenders, reported to have been wearing balaclavas and carrying a hammer and a crowbar, followed security guards into the store in Leyes Lane as they delivered the cash boxes.

A further police car in the car park. Photo: Ciaran O'Meara

Det Sgt Gareth Unett of Warwickshire Police said: “Thankfully nobody was injured during the incident, but understandably the staff were left shaken. We believe the offenders have made off with cash boxes containing several thousand pounds.

“The men are reported to have left in the direction of Balsall Common in a dark estate car and we are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description or any suspicious behaviour in the Balsall Common area shortly after the incident so please call police on 101 and quote incident number 152 of 7 November if you can help."

An ambulance was called for by Warwickshire Police at around 11.35am to reports of a patient suffering from shock, but the ambulance was later stood down when it was clear the patient did not need treatment.