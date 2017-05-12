Appeal to trace ‘good Samaritans’ who helped Offchurch assault victim

Two ‘good Samaritans’ who helped the victim of an assault in Offchurch on Sunday (May 7) are being asked to contact police to aid their investigation.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly assaulted by a man while they travelled through the Welsh Road area in a red 4x4 vehicle between 5.30pm and 8pm.

The vehicle stopped near to The Stag public house, when the man got out to help motorists who had just hit a deer with their car.

At this point, the woman left the red 4x4 and secured a lift to Cubbington with a couple passing by in their car.

Investigating officers are keen to speak the couple who gave the woman a lift as they could be important witnesses who could assist the investigation.

If you are the couple in question, or if you travelled through the area and witnessed the incident email PC 68 Su Sumners on or call 101 and quote incident number 408 of May 7.