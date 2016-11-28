Crew Clothing Company officially opens store in Leamington

Growing retail chain Crew Clothing Company has officially opened a new store in Satchwell Court at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington creating seven new jobs.

The brand was born on the south coast of Devon in the 1990s with a focus on classic styles and the company has since grown to more than 70 stores with a further ten outlets.

Royal Priors Manager Gerry McManus said: “We’ve been working hard to bring Crew Clothing Company to Royal Priors and I’m thrilled to welcome such a high calibre brand to the centre.

“We’ve had a great few months of new openings at the centre following on from the arrival of South American restaurant CAU, Wilko, the M&S Christmas pop-up and the expansion of New Look into a new, bigger store.”