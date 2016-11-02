Crackley Hall pupils to star in new cooking show

Former Crackley Hall pupils are set to appear in a cooking TV show airing this week.

Last year’s Year 6 pupils enjoyed an afternoon of outdoor sports and freshly cooked food at Stoneleigh Abbey in July as part of filming for ‘My Kitchen Rules UK’, which airs on Channel 4.

Crackley Hall headteacher Rob Duigan said: “This was a great thrill for our pupils to take part in a day’s live filming. They came back buzzing with excitement and full of some fabulous food.”

Director Kim Bunn said: “The children were great and really seemed to enjoy themselves.”

The show airs on Monday November 7 at 5pm on Channel 4.