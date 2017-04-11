Couple’s event raises thousands for Warwick Hospital

A couple who held a fundraising event this month has raised thousands for the maternity and special care baby units at Warwick hospital.

Lucy and Alan Rose, who live in Warwick, had been trying to have a baby for four years, before their wishes came true.

A group shot of some of those who attended Lucy and Alan's event. Photo by Darren at Everybody Smile photography.

In May 1 2016 their daughter Evelyn-Mae was born but soon after there were concerns about her health.

Lucy said: “That first night she didn’t drink any milk and the following day we went to see her and saw her in a cot with a cannula and a feeding tube.

“They were worried that she wouldn’t take any milk and concerned she might have an infection. She was the little girl we were told we wouldn’t have and she was in special care.”

Despite the concerns, Evelyn-Mae and Lucy were able to go home three days later.

Lucy said: “The staff were amazing and they explained everything even when we asked the same question hundreds of times. We say they are our angels.”

As a thank you to the staff, the couple are hosting a fundraiser to help buy a chair bed for the Swan ward and to also give money to Special Care Baby Unit.

Lucy said: “The staff don’t have any idea how much they mean to people. Their equipment is so old and they could do with the money to get new monitors. “I was in hospital for five nights and I have never been so scared in my whole life and I wanted Alan there. These beds can make that happen.”

Lucy and Alan were hoping to raise a minimum of £2,000 and on March 30, just two days before their event, they hit £1,989.03 on their JustGiving Page.

On April 2, the couple held their fundraising event at the Harvester on Stratford Road in Warwick, where there was a coffee and cake morning. The event also featured a raffle, which had 90 raffle prizes donated from a range of local people and businesses as well as Monkey Music and appearances of Batman and Elsa from Frozen for the children.

Lucy said: “The event went so well, better than I could have ever expected and between 300 and 400 people came throughout the day. Thank you so much to everyone who attended the event, I can’t thank you all enough for coming and I hope you enjoyed the event as much as I did.

“We have managed to raise £5,420 and I can’t thank everyone enough, for money donations, raffle prizes, cakes, help and support and of course the wonderful nurses and doctors in the Special Care Baby Unit.”

The money will help the Swan Ward buy two chair beds and will also secure new equipment for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

As well as raising money, Lucy also put together a photo book for the staff. The book contained pictures of children who were born at Warwick Hospital and what they look like now. Lucy had 71 people send in photos.

The couple are hoping to hold another coffee and cake event later in the year as well as a breakfast with Father Christmas event in December.