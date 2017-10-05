Councils join forces to tackle fly-tipping across Warwick district and Rugby borough

Councils have joined forces to tackle the issue of fly-tipping in areas in and around Leamington and Warwick.

Warwick District Council’s executive has approved a proposal for a shared service with Rugby Borough Council enforcement against businesses and residents who fly-tip or accumulate waste.

The new approach will involve the borough council investigating issues on behalf of the district council and then recommending enforcement action that needs to be taken in a bid to reduce increasing infringements of the waste management legislation.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, the district council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “I very much welcome this commitment to a shared enforcement partnership with Rugby Borough Council. It costs a considerable amount of money per year to deal with the fly-tipping in Warwick District and this new approach is in response to our residents who want the council to deal with fly-tipping and littering by setting up our own enforcement team.

“This joint approach means we can introduce an enforcement policy much sooner and more cost-effectively than progressing it on our own.

“It will result in the council being better equipped to reduce persistent waste problems in the district.”

Any enforcement action will be driven by reported incidents, but action will be taken based on the evidence gathered by the team, so the public are being asked to report any issues but not to search for evidence themselves.

The joint approach will be trialled for 18 months with a formal review in October 2018 to establish the effectiveness of the shared service and provide recommendations as to future arrangements from April 2019 when it is due to end.

Cllr John Barrott (Lab, Sydenham) said: “For the past two years, south Leamington Labour councillors along with residents have been highlighting specific flytipping ‘hot spots’ in streets and alleys as well as accumulated waste problems in houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

“Our residents are fed up reporting the repeat offenders.

“We are pleased the new portfolio holder is taking this seriously and acting upon our requests”.

Cllr Ian Davison, of the Green Party, has also commented on the issue.

He said: “It’s just over 18 months since the council responded to my proposal to tackle issues with houses in multiple occupation by setting up a working party which I co-chaired.

“I’m glad to see this important recommendation of ours is now being implemented.

“The problems created by fly-tipping and waste dumped in front gardens are horrible, selfish and unnecessary; so I look forward to these issues being reduced over the coming months.

“There’s no point in having rules on things like fly-tipping if there’s no will to enforce them.

“I’ve been pushing for changes for years and am delighted that the council is finally getting serious about enforcement.”

Residents can report fly-tipping and accumulated waste to their ward councillors.