Cold snap set for Warwickshire

Warning after cold weather approaching Warwickshire.

The warning has been issued after frosty weather was predicted for the next two nights.

Although winter weather can be fun for some, cold weather conditions are also associated with an increase in illness and injuries, particularly for those that are vulnerable to the effects of the cold. This includes older people, very young children, and people with serious medical conditions.

Councillor Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health, said: “Keep warm and healthy by keeping rooms heated to at least 18C during the day and at night and make sure you are wearing suitable clothing – several thin layers is better than one thick layer.”

The council are also asking residents to check in on their neighbours, particularly those that could be vulnerable at this time of year.

Dr John Linnane, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the cold. Make sure you have enough food and medications when the weather gets colder. “

Cllr Alan Webb, Warwickshire County Council’s Chair of the Adults, Social Care and Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee added: “If there is anyone you know who is especially at risk, for example, an older person living on their own, make sure they know what to do to stay warm and are well stocked with food and medications.

“If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111 if it is urgent but not an emergency.”

Winter can also lead to a flu outbreak but one in three people in Coventry and warwickshire are eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination.

To find out if you’re eligible click here