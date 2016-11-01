Citizen’s Advice in Warwick district could help you save money on your winter energy bills

Warwick District Citizens Advice is helping people get ready for winter by taking part in Big Energy Saving Week.

The national campaign run by Citizens Advice, Energy Saving Trust (EST) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) aims to help people to cut their energy costs by following a three-step rule - ‘check, switch and save’.

People are encouraged to check their current tariff and compare it with other suppliers, before switching to a cheaper deal if available.

They are also given tips on making sure they are saving energy in their home.

Warwick District Citizens Advice will be promoting energy switching at a stall at the SYDNI Centre’s Festival of Light on Thursday 3rd November.

At the event, staff and volunteers will talk to local people about the advantages of energy switching as well as grants and discounts that Citizens Advice can access on behalf of consumers to help them cut their utility bills.

Using Citizens Advice’s online energy price comparison tool, advisers can show people how to check they’re on the best tariff for their needs or if there’s a cheaper deal with a different supplier.

People can learn about making their home more energy efficient, for example by getting cavity wall insulation, draught excluders or double glazing. Advisers will be suggesting how to avoid using extra energy by not leaving the TV on standby or leaving lights on.

Advisers can also check whether energy customers are eligible for a discount from their supplier, for example if they are claiming certain benefits.

Those who can’t come to the SYDNI Centre event or visit Warwick District Citizens Advice can still follow Big Energy Saving Week’s three-step rule of check, switch, save at home. They can use Citizens Advice’s online price comparison tool to work out if they can find a cheaper energy deal elsewhere, or contact Citizens Advice for help.

Charlie Adams, advice services manager of Warwick District Citizens Advice, said:

“Checking your energy tariff and switching to a cheaper deal is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cut your bills.

“Big Energy Saving Week is a great opportunity to get expert advice on how you can make savings before winter starts, from changing energy supplier to insulating your home.”