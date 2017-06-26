Choral concert being performed at Southam venue

A summer concert of English choral music is to be staged in at the Grange Hall in Southam this weekend.

Featuring the voices of Divertimento, the Leamington-based choral group, The Full English - A Peculiarly English Evening, will feature works by Britten, Elgar, Coward and Rutter, as well as Tallis and Purcell.

The concert will be held on Saturday July 1 from 7.30pm.

Divertimento chairman Andrew Mock said: “Our group of 25 singers will be performing a wide range of works from Britain’s best-loved composers.”

Tickets are £10, children £3. Click here or call 01926 778646 to book.