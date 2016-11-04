Chocolate Festival returns to Warwick this weekend

Organisers of a chocolate festival in Warwick are all set for the big event.

The Warwick Chocolate Festival, which is organised by Warwick Rocks, will be returning to the town this Sunday.

This will be the festival’s second year.

Jack Linstead, a Warwick Rocks event organiser, said: “This year there will be around 40 chocolate specific traders selling a range of normal things like truffles and cake and there will also be things like cake jars, chocolate wine, chocolate gin, basically anything you can think of with chocolate.”

There will also be street food available at the event including pancakes and waffles as well as burgers and pizzas.

Last year’s festival saw the town’s Market Square packed full of people and this year the organisers are expecting nothing less.

Mr Linstead said: “Last year was the first time we had done it and it was absolutely crazy and it was so big.

“This year we have planned for a similar day and got more chocolate traders as they were selling out in two to three hours last time.”

Warwick Rocks has once again teamed up with Sketts Quality Events to help put on the event.

With crowds of people expected in the Market Square, some of the shops in the neighbouring streets will also be open on Sunday, with some supplying chocolate or chocolate-themed items.

Mr Linstead said: “In Warwick not a lot of businesses open on a Sunday but I think we will see the most businesses open on a Sunday ever.”

This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 4 in Warwick Market Place from 10am to 4pm.

There will be free parking in Cape Road for up to 500 cars and all other car parks will be open.