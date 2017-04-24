Children enjoy Easter activities at Warwick nursery

Children attending a nursery Warwick got the chance to be creative during Easter week.

Busy Bees Nursery is located on Chase Meadow Square and was officially opened on February 11.

Harry on the Easter egg hunt.

Staff from the new nursery helped children create their own unique Easter bonnets adorned with hand-made drawings, chocolate eggs and other Easter-themed items.

The children were also busy with cookery activities, including making shortbread to take home to their parents.

The Easter week activities finished with families taking part in an egg hunt in the nursery garden.

Harpreet Klear, nursery manager at Busy Bees in Warwick, said: “We have had an amazing week of fun, interactive and informative activities that the children have relished and it’s been great to see them all try their very best with their friends and families by their side.

Jakob and his mum on the Easter egg hunt

“The activities culminated with the story of Easter and it was delightful to see the children so interested and engaged.

“Telling the story of Easter is important regardless of religion because it helps our children to build an awareness from an early age. We’re all looking forward to next year already.”

To find out more about Busy Bees nursery at Warwick go to: https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/warwick or call the nursery manager Harpreet on 01926 491 467.