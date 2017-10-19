Charity pots stolen from estate and letting agents’ office in Leamington

Two charity donation pots were stolen from an estate and letting agents’ office in Leamington overnight.

Staff from Belvoir in Regent Court arrived at the office this morning (Thursday) to find that a hole had been smashed in the front window and the Myton Hospices and Macmillan Cancer Support pots on a desk next to the window had been stolen.

The police have been told about the incident.

If anybody has any information about the theft call 101.