Charity motorcycle ride in memory of Claverdon soldier in fourth year

A charity motorcycle ride in the memory of a Claverdon soldier who died in Afghanistan will be running for the fourth year in a row.

Private Conrad Lewis, who loved motorcycling, was the 353rd soldier to be killed in action during service aged just 22.

His family formed the charity ‘353’ in his memory, which helps support soldiers and their families.

Nick Ward, a fellow biker, wanted to organise an event to raise money for 353 four years ago.

Since the first ride-out, called ‘Conrad’s Ride’, which was relatively small, the event has gone from strength to strength.

Nick said: “It sounds a bit corny, but I’ve had a great time motorcycling over they years, and I wanted to do something with the motorcycle community.

“I heard about the charity 353 an wanted to help them in some way. There’s a strong bond between bikers, and I knew I wasn’t helping a faceless charity.”

The ride will take place on Saturday July 15 at Ragley Hall in Alcester, starting at 9.30am.

Riders will leave the hall at around 11am, and will travel to Warwick Castle via Claverdon, passing by St Michael and All Angels Church where Conrad was laid to rest.

From Warwick Castle the group travel to Old Leamingtonians RFC in Bericote Road at around 1pm for an afternoon and evening of live bands, raffles, food and drink, as well as a demonstration from the Warwickshire and West Mercia Constabulary dog handling team.

Nick said he hopes this year’s event will raise £5,000 for 353.

He added: “There’s people coming from all over the country and a few coming from abroad this year. It started off small, but each year the ride gets bigger.

“If we can raise £5,000 I’ll be a happy bunny.”

All are welcome to take part in the ride or attend the fun at the rugby club afterwards should just turn up - the cost is £5. Overnight camping is available at the club, this also costs £5.