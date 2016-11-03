Charity member thanked for 65 years service

A 93-year-old from Southam has been presented a certificate to commemorate 65 years service with a charity.

Phyllis King, who lives in Welsh Road West, joined the Mothers’ Union when she was in her late 20s with her neighbour.

The Mothers’ Union is an international Christian charity which aims to help and transform communities. The charity currently works in 83 countries.

The Southam branch of the Mothers Union works with St James Church in the town and meets once a month to pray, volunteer and fundraise.

Mrs King has lived in the town for more than 50 years and has joined the Union with its community projects and meetings.

She said: “It was a get together for all mothers and I used to carry the Union’s banner, which I did for 15 years. We helped with anything to do with the church and if anybody needed our help we helped them.”

Last month, the dedicated 93-year-old was surprised with a visit from the Mothers’ Union worldwide president Lynne Tembey, where she received a certificate commemorating her 65 years with the charity.

Mrs King said: “I was absolutely surprised when I was presented a certificate. The president is a lovely lady and it was wonderful to meet her. It was so nice and I had no idea it was going to happen.

“I cannot believe I have done 65 years but I have enjoyed it and I still go if I can if they have a meeting.

“This year I will once again have the privilege and honour to put the poppy wreath on the altar during this year’s Remembrance Service.”

This year the Mothers Union celebrated its 140th anniversary, which included a celebration and thanksgiving service at Winchester Cathedral in September, which was attended by the Archbishop of Canterbury.